Hertforshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner has admitted that police officers “got it wrong” by arresting an LBC reporter who was covering a Just Stop Oil protest on the M25 on 8 November, despite her showing her press identification card.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari, David Lloyd admitted officers made a mistake, saying that he was a “huge fan” of a free press, but police officers had “split-second” decisions to make regarding arrests at the protests.

“It looks to me, and to most people, as if we got it wrong on that occasion,” Mr Lloyd said.

