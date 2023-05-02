Moment motorist drives through Just Stop Oil protesters blocking road

A motorist drove through Just Stop Oil protesters blocking a road in north London on Tuesday morning (2 May), colliding with a person.

“It went over my foot,” a member of the group can be heard saying.

The demonstration was part of Just Stop Oil’s vow to march every weekday and on Saturdays from 24 April to call on the government to stop licensing any new fossil fuel projects in the UK.

The Metropolitan Police said it is appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage after “a person was involved in a collision with a vehicle... whilst engaged in a protest.”

Sign up for our newsletters.