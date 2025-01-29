Just Stop Oil activists protest outside High Court as prison sentence appeals begin

Just Stop Oil activists gathered outside the High Court on Wednesday (29 January) as appeal hearings began for 16 protesters jailed over a series of disruptive actions across the UK.

Dressed in iron muzzles and long black gowns, the activists maintained a silent vigil outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London.

The group is demanding the UK government stop approving new fossil fuel projects, which they say are exacerbating climate change.

Sixteen activists who received prison terms of between five years and 15 months for their involvement in four climate protests will bid to appeal against the length of their sentences at a joint hearing set to begin on Wednesday.

The challenges are set to be heard at the Court of Appeal in London over two days.