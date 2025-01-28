Watch: Just Stop Oil activists disrupt West End show starring Sigourney Weaver

This is the moment Just Stop Oil activists disrupted a performance of the Tempest, starring legendary actor Sigourney Weaver at around 8pm on 27 January.

A video, shared by Just Stop Oil, shows the moment a confetti canon is launched and activists storming the stage at the Theatre Royal in Drury Lane on Monday night (27 January).

The activists stopped the play, referring to the recent announcement that 2024 was the first full year over the 1.5 degree safe limit for global temperature rise.

They are demanding the UK government phase out fossil fuel burning by 2030.