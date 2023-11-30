Watch: Just Stop Oil new recruits taught how to protest in seven-hour training ‘camp’

De-escalation, how to deadweight, and listening. These are just some of the topics and skills taught in a seven-hour Just Stop Oil training ‘camp’.

Sky News journalist Rachael Venables was invited inside a JSO training session, held in London, as the group revealed how they train new protesters.

Before an activist can take part in JSO activities, they must go through nonviolent resistance training. This includes meditation and practical techniques.

A total of 16 JSO protesters were arrested during a demonstration outside the prime minister’s London home in Kensington on Wednesday evening (29 November).