Just Stop Oil activist sings outside Rishi Sunak’s house before police arrest group

A Just Stop Oil activist sings outside Rishi Sunak’s home before police arrive to arrest the group.

Dressed in an orange hi-vis jacket and armed with a microphone, Louise Harris performs her single ‘We Tried’ outside the prime minister’s Kensington home on Wednesday evening (29 November).

Ms Harris previously scaled a gantry over the M25 in support of Just Stop Oil last year.

The Met Police have confirmed 16 protesters were arrested during the demonstration.

Mr Sunak is currently attending the Cop28 summit in Dubai.