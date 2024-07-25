Kamala Harris has a little help from Beyoncé in first campaign ad

Kamala Harris had a little help from Beyoncé in her first official presidential campaign video released on Thursday, 25 July.

The current vice president, 59, used the singer's 2016 hit "Freedom" from the critically-acclaimed album Lemonade.

It comes just days after Joe Biden announced he was no longer running for re-election and instead endorsed Ms Harris as the Democratic nominee.

In the video, Ms Harris declares “in this election, we each face a question,” as the Beyoncé’s track plays in the background.

The singer gave her blessing for the track be used as Ms Harris’ official campaign anthem.