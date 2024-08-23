Democrats react to Kamala Harris’s historic keynote convention speech

Kamala Harris made history on Thursday, 22 August, as she became the first Black woman and first Indian American to accept a major party presidential nomination.

Warning that the consequences of putting Donald Trump back in the White House "are extremely serious," the vice president delivered a rallying call to Democrats and promised a "new way forward."

Ms Harris's speech has been praised by voters and prominent Democrats alike - with Michelle Obama describing the address as "a true representation of what it means to be an American."

The Independent spoke to Democratic National Convention attendees to hear their reactions to the address.