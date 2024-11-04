Kamala Harris’s cousin says family fears for her safety following election

Kamala Harris’s cousin said her family fears for her safety following the US presidential election.

With just one day to go until Americans go to the polls, the Vice President’s cousin Sherman Harris spoke of his fears surrounding her safety.

In an interview with Good Morning Britain on Monday (4 November), Mr Harris said: “The entire family is on edge and we are very nervous for her.”

Mr Harris also hit out at Donald Trump’s comments towards his Democrat rival.

Mr Harris said: “I find it very disrespectful.

“He’s threatened so much.”