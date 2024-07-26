Kamala Harris’s uncle sends warning to Donald Trump in first live TV interview

Kamala Harris’s uncle has sent a warning to Donald Trump as he spoke of his niece’s family upbringing during his first live TV interview.

Gopalan Balachandran described the US vice president as “bright and very capable” in an interview with Good Morning Britain on Friday (26 June).

Speaking of Harris, who today received the endorsement of Barack Obama and Michelle Obama in the presidential election race, Mr Balachandran said: “I’ve always expected her to aim for the highest

“My sister had a great influence on her, she would have been elated.”

Mr Balachandran also had a message for Trump, saying: “I would not go against Kamala, she will make a very good president.”