Kamala Harris’s five-word message to protesters interrupting rally

Kamala Harris had a five-word message for protesters calling for a ceasefire in Gaza during her rally in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on Monday, 28 October.

The vice president was campaigning with running mate Tim Walz as they looked to secure votes from young people.

After the group of protesters disrupted the speech, Ms Harris told them: “Hey guys I hear you.

“We all want this war to end as soon as possible and get the hostages out. And I will do everything in my power to make it so.”