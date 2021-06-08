US Vice President Kamala Harris urged undocumented migrants from Central America not to try to enter the United States during a news conference in Guatemala.

“I want to be clear to folks in this region who are thinking about making that dangerous trek to the United States-Mexico border: Do not come,” she said. “The United States will continue to enforce our laws and secure our border."

Harris, who is on her first foreign trip since taking office, has been tasked by President Joe Biden with tempering a wave of migration by investing in a region beset by violence, poverty and corruption.