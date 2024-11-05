Kamala Harris surprises voters with Election Day calls at phone bank

Kamala Harris made surprise calls to voters on Election Day as she joined a phone-banking session in Washington DC on Tuesday, 5 November.

The vice president appeared at the Democrat party’s DC headquarters to drum up support, joining volunteers to call people across the country to encourage them to vote or ask if they have done so already.

Ms Harris and her opponent, Republican former president Donald Trump, made their final pitches to voters on Monday – the last full day of campaigning.

The first in-person votes were cast in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, at midnight – a tradition going back almost 65 years – with the town’s six registered voters split evenly between the two candidates.