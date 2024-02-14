Crowds scatter after shooting at Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade

Football fans ran from Union Station after reports of a shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade on Wednesday 14 February.

The Kansas City fire department confirmed one person has been killed and three more are in critical condition.

A total of 10 people were wounded.

Two armed people were taken into custody after the incident that occurred around 2pm.

“Shots were fired west of Union Station near the garage and multiple people were struck,” Kansas City police said on the social media platform X.

Fans who had been attending the parade were urged to exit the area as quickly as possible.