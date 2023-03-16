Karine Jean-Pierre pronounces Niall Horan’s name wrong

Karine Jean-Pierre hilariously mispronounced Niall Horan's name during her press briefing, before admitting she doesn’t actually know who One Direction is.

The White House press secretary joked that she will keep her remarks on the band brief after making the confession.

She was detailing the traditional and longstanding St. Patrick’s Day tradition which will see Leo Varadkar travel to the US.

Ireland's prime minister will present Joe Biden with shamrocks before the Mullingar singer will perform at the ceremony.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.