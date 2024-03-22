Social media trolls “should be ashamed of themselves” for spreading “absurd theories” about the Princess of Wales, royal commentator Jennie Bond has said.

The BBC’s former royal correspondent described Kate as “courageous” after she announced her cancer diagnosis in an emotional video on Friday 22 March.

“I hope that those social media trolls who have peddled such ghastly, hurtful theories will now realise what they’ve done and be absolutely ashamed of themselves,” Ms Bond told Sky News.

“And I hope we’ll all take pause for thought and not be led by the nose by what goes on social media.”