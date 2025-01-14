Kate comforts cancer patients on return to Royal Marsden Hospital

The Princess of Wales supported a cancer patient receiving treatment at the Royal Marsden Hospital on Tuesday, 14 January, as she made an “incredibly poignant” return to thank her medical team.

It had not been previously disclosed that the Chelsea hospital was where Kate underwent chemotherapy.

The hospital is a world-leading state-of-the-art cancer centre known for its pioneering research.

In a surprise official solo engagement, Kate was said to have wanted to show her support in person to those going through cancer treatment.