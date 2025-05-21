Watch: Madame Tussauds unveils new wax figure of Princess of Wales

A new wax figure of the Princess of Wales has been unveiled at Madame Tussauds London, standing alongside her newly updated statue of her husband, Prince William.

Kate's waxwork, captured on video, is styled in a sparkly pink Jenny Packham gown, silver pumps, and a replica of the Lover's Knot Tiara – previously worn by the Diana, Princess of Wales figure in the 1980s.

The princess’s statue also features the Royal Victorian Order sash, Royal Family Order of Elizabeth II, and replica Greville Diamond Chandelier earrings.

A waxwork of Kate was first displayed in the attraction in April 2012.