White House reacts to ‘terrible news’ of Kate’s cancer diagnosis

The White House said it was wishing the Princess of Wales a full recovery after learning that she had cancer.

Kate announced on Friday 22 March that she is undergoing “preventative” chemotherapy for the disease in an emotional video message.

White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre sent the thoughts of the American people to the royal family as she responded to the “terrible news”.

She added that she had nothing to share about any call between Joe Biden and Kate, and said White House officials had learned of the news when the video message was aired.