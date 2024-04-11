‘Don’t play games’: Starmer reprimands reporter for Angela Rayner question

Sir Keir Starmer clashed with a reporter over a question about Angela Rayner during his visit to Blackpool on Thursday, 11 April.

The Labour leader visited the Lancashire town ahead of next month’s by-election.

When asked by ITV reporter Andrew Misra if he was 100 per cent confident Angela Rayner has done nothing wrong regarding the sale of her former council house in Stockport, Sir Keir would not explicitly say if he was.

As he was pressed on his answer, Sir Keir told the journalist: “Don’t try and play a game on this... I have full confidence in her.

“You should be asking questions about the state of the NHS.”