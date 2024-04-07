David Lammy insisted the focus on Angela Rayner is the Conservatives attempting to distract from economic issues facing voters ahead of the May elections.

Labour’s shadow foreign secretary was asked about The Mail On Sunday story which claims to have proof she lied about her tax arrangements.

Defending his colleague, Mr Lammy told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg: “She hasn’t broken any rules.

“This is because of the May elections and the Tories not wanting to concentrate on their actions.”