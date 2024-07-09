Sir Keir Starmer appeared to swerve a journalist’s question when asked if he accepts there is a problem between the Labour Party and British Muslims.

When asked the question during a visit to Wales on Monday (8 July), the prime minister said: “Very many people voted Labour in that General Election who’ve never voted Labour before.

“We now hold seats in parts of the country that have never had a Labour MP, so this is an incredibly strong mandate.

“Of course, wherever we weren’t able to secure votes, I’m concerned about that.”

He added that where his party did not secure the votes it would work to “address that”.