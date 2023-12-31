Keir Starmer tells voters Britain ‘rests in your hands’ in New Year’s message

Keir Starmer delivered his New Year message today, telling voters Britain’s future ‘rests in your hands’ as he wished them a happy new year.

The Labour leader delivered the speech on Sunday, 30 December as he looked ahead to his party’s contributions in 2024.

“The power to shape the future of our country will rest in your hands,” Mr Starmer said.

He spoke of Labour’s ambitions to end the cost of living crisis and get the NHS back on its feet, adding that “I’m ready to renew our politics so it once again serves our country.”