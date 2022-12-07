Keir Starmer brands Rishi Sunak as ‘the blancmange prime minister’

Keir Starmer branded Rishi Sunak as being "the blancmange prime minister" during a heated Prime Ministers Questions exchange.

The Labour leader said the prime minister's backbenchers threatened him over housing targets, and he "wobbled."

"He did a grubby deal with a handful of his MPs and sold out the aspirations of those who want to own their own home," Sir Starmer alleged, asking if it was "worth it."

In response, the prime minister said the leader of the opposition was "not focused on the substance" and rather on "petty personality politics."

Sign up for our newsletters.