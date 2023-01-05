Keir Starmer's first speech of 2023 plagued by audio issues

Keir Starmer’s first major address to the public this year was plagued by audio issues that distorted his voice, and at times, cut it out completely.

Speaking in Stratford, the Labour leader tried to outline what he believed was “at the heart of this cynical politics,” before he was muted.

After more than 15 inaudible seconds, Sir Keir’s voice cuts back in as he finishes his point, saying: “I mean, the basics.”

Some compared the Labour leader to sounding like a “Dalek” from BBC’s Doctor Who.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.