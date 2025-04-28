Kemi Badenoch suggested transgender people can use disabled toilets after the Supreme Court ruling on the definition of a woman.

Judges ruled that the terms “woman” and “sex” in the Equality Act refer to a biological woman and biological sex, in a decision that could have wide-ranging ramifications for trans women’s rights to use services and spaces reserved for women.

Asked if trans people now need to have their own facilities, the Conservative Party leader told Good Morning Britain on Monday (28 April): "Most, if not all, organisations have a way of dealing with this. Not having gender neutral loos is one of the easiest things that you can do. Almost all businesses I see have disabled loos. They are unisex, different from gender neutral. Trans people can use those.”