Truck dangles off Kentucky bridge forcing dramatic rescue

A driver has been rescued from the cab of a truck that was left dangling over a bridge in Kentucky.

Video shows the moment rescue workers pulled her to safety after her vehicle crashed through a barrier while crossing the Clark Memorial Bridge in Louisville on Friday 1 March.

In the footage, the truck can be seen dangling precariously over the Ohio River.

The daring rescue, which local fire chief Brian O’Neill told reporters was a “once-in-a-career” type of event, took around 40 minutes.

“She held it together like a champ, but I will tell you once she hit solid ground, she let those emotions go,” he said of the driver.