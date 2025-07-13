Tracking data has captured the moment a small plane crashed shortly after taking off from Southend Airport, sending a fireball into the sky. (13 July)

The aircraft was reportedly a Beech B200 en route to Lelystad in the Netherlands when the incident occurred.

In a statement, Essex Police said: "We were alerted shortly before 4pm to reports of a collision involving one 12-metre plane.”

"We are working with all emergency services at the scene now and that work will be ongoing for several hours. We would please ask the public to avoid this area where possible while this work continues."