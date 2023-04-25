Kenyan authorities exhume at least 90 bodies during investigation into ‘cult deaths’

Kenyan authorities have exhumed at least 73 bodies of people who are believed to have starved to death.

Police said on Monday (24 April) the people are thought to have been followers of a Christian cult who believed they would go to heaven if they starved themselves.

Officials said the death toll could rise further as exhumations are carried out.

Cult leader Paul Mackenzie was arrested on 14 April after a tip-off pointed to the existence of shallow graves containing the bodies of at least 31 of his followers.

