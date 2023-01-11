Kharkiv: Fireworks explode in sky after Russian strike hits Ukrainian factory

A huge fire raged at a fireworks factory in Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine, after it was hit by a Russian strike late on Tuesday, 10 January, according to local authorities.

Footage shows fireworks exploding in the sky after the attack.

“Specialists of the State Emergency Service are working on site,” said Oleh Synehubov, head of Kharkiv’s military administration.

No casualties have been reported.

The attack comes after two people were killed and five others, including a 13-year-old girl, were wounded by a rocket strike on Monday, 9 January in Kharkiv.

