Watch: Kim Jong-un witnesses North Korean rocket launcher drills

North Korea leader Kim Jong-un watched on as experts successfully tested a solid-fuel engine for its new-type intermediate-range hypersonic missile.

Kim oversaw the test on Tuesday (19 March) at the Sohae Launch Site, a frequent venue for previous launches of missiles and satellites.

This is seen as progress in developing a more powerful, agile missile designed to strike faraway US targets in the region.

A hypersonic missile is among an array of high-tech weapons systems that Kim publicly vowed to introduce in 2021 to cope with what he called deepening US hostility.