Watch as King Charles and Queen Camilla return to Buckingham Palace as the monarch is seen for the first time in public since his cancer diagnosis.

The King returned to Buckingham Palace with the Queen on Tuesday afternoon (6 February).a

They are then thought to have left by helicopter for Sandringham.

Traffic was briefly stopped on The Mall outside Clarence House just after 3.30pm on Tuesda. Two black SUV vehicles were driven out.

The King smiled and waved as they left the royal residence.