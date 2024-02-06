King Charles won't let cancer stop him', says former royal butler

King Charles will not let cancer stop him from carrying out his duties, a former royal butler has said.

Grant Harold, who worked for the royal family for several years, said Charles is someone who works “extremely hard” and “even this diagnosis will not stop him”.

Buckingham Palace announced on Monday (5 February) that the King had been diagnosed with a form of cancer following treatment for an enlarged prostate.

In an interview with Sky News, Mr Harold said: "He's somebody who will not let anything stop him, so when it comes to health, I am not surprised he said that behind the scenes he is going to carry on.

“Like his late mother, he is somebody who puts duty ahead of everything, and dare I say it, even above his health.”