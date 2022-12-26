Why King Charles didn’t share family photos during first Christmas Day address

King Charles yesterday delivered his first Christmas Day address to the nation (25 December), since becoming monarch in September.

However, unlike his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, he chose not to have family photos on display, and instead opted for a festive, blurred background.

The main season for this is that the speech was filmed in church, where there's no room to have a desk packed with family memories.

He also dedicated many of his words to the Queen, and reportedly wouldn't have wanted to deflect attention from her.

