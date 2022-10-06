Reported date for King Charles III’s coronation emerges

King Charles III will be crowned in a ceremony at Westminster Abbey on 3 June 2023, according to emerging reports.

A formal announcement is yet to be made, as government officials are reportedly making plans for the coronation which will take place nearly 70 years to the day after the coronation of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

If this date is indeed correct, the King, at 74, would be the oldest British monarch ever to be crowned.

However, according to the Evening Standard, a palace spokesperson said any reports on a date were nothing but “pure speculation.”

