‘Not my King’: Anti-monarchy group protests Charles’s visit to Liverpool

Anti-monarchy protesters chanted “not my King” as His Majesty and the Queen Consort visited Liverpool Central Library on Wednesday, 26 April.

The royal couple were marking the library’s twinning with Ukraine’s first public library, the Regional Scientific Library in Odesa.

Footage from Republic, who campaign for the abolition of the monarchy, shows the protest group gathered outside as school children wave flags.

“No election. No choice. Liverpool had its say - Charles isn’t their king,” the group tweeted.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.