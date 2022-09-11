Second proclamation read at the Royal Exchange after Charles III declared King

King Charles III was proclaimed sovereign outside the Royal Exchange on Saturday, 10 September.

The ceremony at the building in the City of London was the second reading of the accession proclamation, and was met with applause and cheers of “God save the King."

Timothy Duke, the Clarenceux King of Arms, read the second proclamation in front of the Lord Mayor, Court of Aldermen, High Officers and members of the Common Council.

It formally announced the death of Queen Elizabeth II and proclaimed the succession of the King.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.