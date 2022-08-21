Thousands gather to celebrate coronation of South Africa’s new Zulu king

Thousands of people gathered in celebration of the coronation of South Africa's new Zulu king, Misuzulu ka Zwelithini on Saturday, 20 August.

The ceremony, held in a rural part of KwaZulu-Natal province, was partly overshadowed by a dispute over the rightful heir to the throne.

Some royals have argued that the 48-year-old, the son of the previous king Goodwill Zwelithini, should not ascend to the throne as the late king's will was 'forged.'

Marking the beginning of his reign, Misuzulu ka Zwelithini underwent a traditional ritual known as ukungena esibayeni (entering the royal cattle enclosure).

