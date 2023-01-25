Kinsley Companies brothers die in avalanche accident in Canada

Two brothers who ran the construction and real estate development Kinsley Companies have died in an avalanche, family members have said.

Jon and Tim Kinsley, 59 and 57 respectively, were skiing in British Columbia on Monday 23 January when they were reportedly killed during an avalanche at around 2:45pm.

Patrick Kinsley, a spokesperson for the family, said: “We know their presence as dedicated leaders in our organisation and the community will be immensely missed by many and we are grateful for your love, understanding and prayers as our entire Kinsley family manages this loss.”

Sign up for our newsletters.