Policing minister Chris Philp has said he hopes that technology to scan people for knives in public places will be ready for use by officers by 2025.

Discussing the Government’s latest crackdown in a bid to tackle knife crime across the UK, Mr Philp appeared on GB News on Thursday (25 January).

He said: “We’re also investing in the Home Office in some new technology, it’s not ready for deployment yet but I’m hoping in about a year it will be, that will enable people to be scanned for knives as they walk down high streets to take more knives again off the street.”