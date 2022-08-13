Father sleeps in chair as knifeman wanders through living room

A chilling video captures the moment a knifeman wandered into a family’s living room as a father slept in a chair after somehow entering the property.

CCTV footage captures Jason Skilling, 53, asleep in his living room when a suspect in a balaclava walks in holding a large knife.

Jason’s wife, Adelle, 56, was asleep upstairs in the Chadderton, Greater Manchester, property at the time of the incident.

The suspect looks closer at Jason, seemingly checking if he is asleep before adjusting his balaclava.

While roaming around the house, the suspect appears to knock something down before fleeing the scene, failing to wake Jason.

