A Ukrainian journalist at the IPC presser was almost in tears as he asked a question on the biathlete killed yesterday in the Russian bombings in Kharkiv.

The footage shows the Kyiv Post journalist asking the IPC “what they would say to Yevgeny Malyshev’s family” as the young sportsman should’ve been competing in Beijing.

The IPC spokesperson said: “We regret what’s going on in Ukraine, we can’t imagine the pain the family is going through. My deepest thoughts and prayers are with them. It’s not fair and is a crime against humanity”.

