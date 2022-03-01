Raab says the UK is doing everything it can ‘to delay fall of Kyiv’

Dominic Raab said the UK is doing everything it can "to delay the fall of Kyiv".

Speaking on the sixth day of the invasion, Mr Raab said the UK would be doing "everything we can" to delay the fall of the Ukrainian capital and other major cities in the country.

The deputy prime minister said it was "very difficult" to say how long the city could remain standing but noted that the Russian advance has "been slowed down more than they expected".

