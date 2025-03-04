CCTV footage shows the moment crossbow triple killer Kyle Clifford bought rope days before he murdered the family of BBC racing commentator John Hunt.

The CCTV was shown in court on Tuesday (4 March), as Clifford, 26, appeared on trial accused of raping his ex-partner Louise Hunt, during an attack which saw him murder her, her sister Hannah Hunt, and their mother Carol Hunt.

The footage shows Clifford visiting a Tool Station shortly after 12pm on 28 June, days before the murders on 9 July, last year.

The defendant previously admitted three counts of murder, one of false imprisonment against Louise Hunt, and two counts of possession of offensive weapons.

Clifford, of Enfield, north London, denies a single charge of rape.

The trial continues.