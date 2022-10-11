An Los Angeles city council meeting has been overrun by protestors amid fury over disgraced ex-leader Nury Martinez’s racist comments.

Officials struggled to get the meeting underway on Tuesday as anger boiled over in the council chamber.

This comes hours after the ex-president of the council announced she was taking a “leave of absence” after quitting her position for the racist remarks she made about the son of fellow lawmaker.

Ms Martinez said she was “ashamed” of the alleged comments she was caught on tape making about the Black youngster, whom The Los Angeles Times reported she called a “monkey” in Spanish.

