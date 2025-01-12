Injured animals take cover at LA animal rescue in heartbreaking video

More than 400 animals have taken cover at an animal welfare charity as they fled the devastating California wildfires.

Pasadena Humane posted a heartbreaking video of the animals rescued, some pets and some strays, and some of whom suffered injuries from the fires in Eaton.

The charity is now using people to support them as they continue to help animals who are lost, injured and displaced.

A Pasadena Humane spokesman said: “Your monetary donation helps us provide emergency resources to animals who need it most.”

