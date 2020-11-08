Angela Rayner booed by MPs as she defends farmer tax increase

Angela Rayner faced boos in the House of Commons as she defended Labour’s proposed changes to agricultural inheritance tax during Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, 20 November.

It came after hordes of farmers descended upon London to protest against the tax plans.

From April 2026, landowners who inherit agricultural assets worth more than £1m will have to pay 20 per cent inheritance tax on them.

The prime minister has insisted he is “absolutely confident the vast majority of farms and farmers will not be affected by this” but farmers insist that a much larger number will be impacted.