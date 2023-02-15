Jeremy Corbyn will not stand as Labour candidate at next election, Starmer confirms

Jeremy Corbyn will stand as a Labour candidate at the next general election, Sir Keir Starmer has said.

The Islington North MP was suspended by the party in 2020 and sits as an independent because of a row over antisemitism.

“Let me be very clear, Jeremy Corbyn will not stand for Labour at the next election,” Mr Starmer said on Wednesday.

“What I said about the party changing, I meant, and we are not going back. That is why Jeremy Corbyn will not stand as a Labour candidate at the next general election.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.