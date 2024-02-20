Labour mock Sunak’s video to ban mobile phones in school with edited version

Labour has mocked Rishi Sunak’s social media video promoting a ban on mobile phones in school with an edited version.

The Prime Minister posted a video demonstrating the distraction mobile phones can have in the classroom on Monday (19 February).

Just hours later, the opposition party posted their own version of the video on social media.

It is captioned: “What sort of notifications could be annoying Rishi Sunak so much…”

When Mr Sunak pauses to check his mobile phone, Labour's video shows a mock-up of a screen with various notifications popping up to poke fun at him.