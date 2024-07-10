Labour MP protests against monarchy as he is sworn in

A Labour MP protested against the monarchy as he was sworn into the House of Commons on Wednesday 10 July.

Clive Lewis, who represents Norwich South, said prior to his affirmation: “I take this oath under protest and in the hope that one day my fellow citizens will democratically decide to live in a republic.”

The MP then shared footage of his protest on social media.

“To be sworn in as an MP, you have to make an oath to the King,” Mr Lewis wrote, captioning the footage.

“This is what I decided to say, in protest.”